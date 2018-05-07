Alleged attack on Senator Urhoghide: Edo PDP petitions police — Nigeria Today

Alleged attack on Senator Urhoghide: Edo PDP petitions police
Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo State, said it has petitioned the Nigeria Police over an alleged attack on its member, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, by suspected thugs at the Benin Airport penultimate week. The party made the disclosure on Monday during a peaceful protest by scores of its supporters from the seven local government areas that make up the Edo south senatorial district the Senator represents at the National Assembly. The protesters who carried placards as they marched from the PDP state secretariat on First East Circular road to the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat on Reservation road, described the alleged attack on the Senator Urhoghide as a disregard for his legislative right.
