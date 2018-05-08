 Alleged N15bn fraud: Court fixes date for judgement on Bafarawa’s case — Nigeria Today
Alleged N15bn fraud: Court fixes date for judgement on Bafarawa’s case

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Sokoto State High Court on Tuesday reserved July 4, for judgment in the alleged N15 billion corruption charges against Attahiru Bafarawa, former Sokoto State Governor. Bafarawa is facing a 33-count charge bordering on corruption, illegal sale of government shares, misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen properties and unauthorised payments allegedly committed between between […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

