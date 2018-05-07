 Alleged sharp practices: House sub-committee probes 100 companies - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Alleged sharp practices: House sub-committee probes 100 companies – Vanguard

Vanguard

The House of Representatives sub-committee of the Capital Market on Regulation and Compliance has commenced probe into alleged sharp practices by some Public Limited Companies (PLCs) following plethora of petitions by shareholders in the sector
