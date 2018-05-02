Allied Thrust commissions multimillion naira complex — Nigeria Today

Allied Thrust commissions multimillion naira complex

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Allied Thrust and Systems Nigeria Limited has formally commissioned its multimillion naira complex, Funplex centre, a one-stop-shop that houses, hotel, Event centre, supermarket, eatery etc.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Emeka Nwasike, said the facility will be one of the biggest and most spacious in Lagos state.

He added that the event centre has a big-enough parking space with modern equipment that will host different kinds of events including wedding parties, burial ceremonies, movie premiers, corporate events, religious activities, shows, award ceremonies, seminars etc.

Apart from the main hall, the event complex also boasts of other halls, meeting rooms, 500 sitting capacity cinema halls, bush bar, gym etc, that can be used for varied functions. The event centre is expected to house 2000 guests.

