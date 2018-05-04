 Allure Events: Lagos Bridal Fashion Week kicks off today! - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Allure Events: Lagos Bridal Fashion Week kicks off today! – Vanguard

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Allure Events: Lagos Bridal Fashion Week kicks off today!
Vanguard
By Ebuka Uzonwanne The Lagos Bridal Fashion Week, organized by Call her classy fashion agency, kicks off today, May 4th to the 6th. Its a 3day event that includes master classes from bridal wears designers and show case of various bridal piece from
All The Runway Looks From Lagos Bridal Fashion Week (LBFW) Day OneGuardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.