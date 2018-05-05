Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi – Vanguard
|
Aloy Agu for S. Africa to train Akpeyi
Vanguard
NFF president Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu will be in South Africa to train Chippa United No.1 Daniel Akpeyi. “Alloy Agu is on his way to train Akpeyi at Chippa United,” Pinnick said on a television …
