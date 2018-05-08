 Ambode To Nigerians: Look Beyond Prejudice On Issues Of Herdsman, Federalism — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ambode To Nigerians: Look Beyond Prejudice On Issues Of Herdsman, Federalism

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday stressed the need for Nigerians to look beyond prejudice and hatred in resolving the problems regarding federalism and the menace of herdsmen. Ambode who stated this in his convocation lecture tagged, “Inclusion: Path To A New Nation” at the 2017 University Of Lagos and investiture ceremony of 12th […]

The post Ambode To Nigerians: Look Beyond Prejudice On Issues Of Herdsman, Federalism appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.