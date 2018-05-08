Ambode To Nigerians: Look Beyond Prejudice On Issues Of Herdsman, Federalism — Nigeria Today

Ambode To Nigerians: Look Beyond Prejudice On Issues Of Herdsman, Federalism

LEADERSHIP

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday stressed the need for Nigerians to look beyond prejudice and hatred in resolving the problems regarding federalism and the menace of herdsmen. Ambode who stated this in his convocation lecture tagged, “Inclusion: Path To A New Nation” at the 2017 University Of Lagos and investiture ceremony of 12th […]

