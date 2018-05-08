Ambode’s re-election certain, says Ademowo — Nigeria Today

Ambode’s re-election certain, says Ademowo

The Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rev. Ephraim Ademowo, yesterday hailed Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his infrastructural renewal drive.

The eminent cleric noted that the governor’s re-election next year is sure.

Speaking at the opening of the third session of the 33rd Synod of the Diocese at Our Saviours Church in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Lagos Island, Ademowo said the governor’s achievements were visible.

The cleric, who is retiring soon, said: “We have talked about your (governor’s) endorsement for a second term last year. So, it is a fait accompli; it is a done deal; it is not negotiable; it is not debatable.

“We are enthused, happy and excited. We want to appreciate you; we want to celebrate you; we want to thank God for the way He is using you in this state and beyond.

“We could see things for ourselves; the whole state has been opened up. Even where we have our retirement house, anytime I am in the vehicle, sometimes I don’t even know when we would get there because the road is now something else. I want to thank you for the great work that you are doing in this state and I want to assure you of our prayers.”

The bishop described Ambode as a workaholic, trailblazer and an indefatigable personality, whose life of humility, doggedness and commitment to the growth of Lagos is unrivalled.

He urged church members to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), adding that it is important for them to do so and elect leaders of their choice.

Ademowo said: “We know who we are voting for. There is no perambulation. We know where we are going but we need to have our PVCs. Mummy and I will vote so all of us must ensure we get our PVCs to vote.”

Ambode said the country was at a critical time when all should be involved in choosing leaders to ensure sustainable growth and good governance.

The governor said the season called for every Nigerian, religious leaders inclusive, to make their voices heard, especially on the need for people to get their PVCs and shun acts that can breach the peace.

He said: “We need to educate Nigerians on the need to participate in the political process through registration for the PVC. Your PVC is the instrument and the power every eligible citizen has to express themselves in choosing the leaders in whose hands they wish to entrust the resources and the future of our country.

“The church and our religious leaders have a critical role to play, especially at this point, to place special emphasis on the message of hope, peace, brotherliness, unity, integrity and tolerance.

“We must shun tendencies that could aggravate whatever challenges we might be experiencing at the moment because these are only temporary. We shall surmount them and our nation shall become great again, by the Grace of God, and through our own hard work and prayers.”

