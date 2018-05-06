“Ambulance with no driver” – Waje calls out Eko hotel (Video) — Nigeria Today

“Ambulance with no driver” – Waje calls out Eko hotel (Video)

Waje has reacted to an incident that occurred at The Headies Award 2018 in Eko Hotel.

A young man almost lost his life at the show but the hotel did not have a driver to pilot their ambulance, she was so displeased with this.

According to what she wrote on her instagram, she planned to look fly for the event only for the incident to happen.

She showed off the blood stains on her dress as she shared the post saying;

“So it was my intention to look fly, but a young man almost lost his life and eko hotel had an ambulance with no driver”

She also slammed Nigerians for their poor concern for health issues saying;

“I’m just sad that we are never prepared enough when it concerns health”

See post below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post “Ambulance with no driver” – Waje calls out Eko hotel (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

