“America Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria” – Trump Tells PMB — Nigeria Today

“America Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria” – Trump Tells PMB

President Donald Trump of the United States has told President Muhammau Buhari that his country will not accept the killing of Christians. According to Thecable report, The American leader said this while playing host to his Nigerian counterpart at the White House on Monday. “We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being […]

The post “America Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria” – Trump Tells PMB appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

