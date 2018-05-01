Amnesty Office gets kudos over ex-militants’ training — Nigeria Today

Amnesty Office gets kudos over ex-militants’ training

By Onozure Dania

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Afritropic Farms and Agro-Services Limited, Ebimoboere Eniyekpemi, has commended the Federal Government for continuously giving former militants vocational training to better their lots through the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Eniyekpemi also described the new Presidential Amnesty boss, Professor Charles Dokubo, as a man who has a good heart for the Amnesty Office.

She noted that Dokubo was putting everything in place to make the amnesty office a great one.

She spoke when newsmen visited her farm where she is presently training 16 ex-militants under the auspices of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Eniyekpemi, who is also the Niger Delta Coordinator of America West Africa Agro Limited, which is the major contractor in the training project, explained that the training will last for three months during which the ex-militants will be exposed to mechanized vegetable farming.

