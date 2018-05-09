 Android P will bring a slew of new accessibility features — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Android P will bring a slew of new accessibility features

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

At Google I/O 2018, the Android accessibility services team announced new changes to make its operating system easier for everyone to use. Here are all the new accessibility features to expect on Android P in the near future.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Android P will bring a slew of new accessibility features appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.