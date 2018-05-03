Animal groups offer $1m to end live export - Yahoo News — Nigeria Today

Animal groups offer $1m to end live export – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Animal groups offer $1m to end live export
Yahoo News
Animal welfare groups have offered $1 million for sheep farmers if the Turnbull government agrees to phase out live exports. The industry is under pressure after shocking footage emerged of sheep dying in heat and filth on a ship bound for the Middle …
Live sheep exports: Labor calls for a complete ban, wants processing to happen within Australia
Charities commit $1MILLION to help phase out live sheep trade
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!