Anti-Mugabe singer ends exile — Nigeria Today

Anti-Mugabe singer ends exile
In our series of letters from Africa,
journalist-turned-barrister Brian
Hungwe reflects on the return from
exile of Zimbabwean musician Thomas
Mapfumo four months after Robert
Mugabe’s resignation as president.
Known to his fans as the “Lion of
Zimbabwe”, Mapfumo has long been
a figure of protest.
His music was the soundtrack
during the fight for independence and
some of his songs were later banned
by state-owned media under Mr
Mugabe’s government.
So the crowds roared with delight
this weekend to have the 72-year-old
music legend back on stage in the
capital, Harare, after 14 years in selfimposed
exile in the US.
He played until the early hours
of Sunday morning, revealing a
deep nostalgia for his distinctive
style of struggle music, known as
“chimurenga”, which first gained him
recognition during the war against the
white-minority rule in the 1970s.
It is a haunting combination
of electric guitar and traditional
instruments, in particular the mbira or
a thumb piano. It evokes a deep sense
of spirituality, rooted in folklore – with
lyrics in the Shona language that are
sometimes difficult even for fluent
speakers to understand or work out
their deeper meaning.
Before his return, the musician
tweeted some of his class tracks.
It is no surprise that these were
amongst the songs played on radio
during the days of the military takeover
that led to the end of Mr Mugabe’s 37-
year rule.
The dreadlocked musician told me
before his concert that Mr Mugabe
only had himself to blame for his
rushed exit from office.
“Corruption is bad, it’s everywhere.
If I meet Mugabe, I would tell him,
‘You messed up.’ He messed up,”
said Mapfumo, who is pencil thin and
whose baritone voice still makes him a
focus of attention.
Wearing a pan-African coloured
shirt, he frowned disdainfully as he
relaxed back on to a couch – a soft grey
thin mist of cigarette smoke swirling
around the hotel room.
He reminisced that the last time he
met Mr Mugabe was in January 1992.
“I had gone to pay my condolences –
he had lost his wife Sally. He was quite
engaging and happy that I had come,”
he says.
But his songs exposing alleged
misrule and corruption won him
powerful enemies that eventually
forced him into exile two decades later.
“The economy and politics was bad,
and I had to leave,” said the musician,
who rarely elaborates unless pushed.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!