 APC aspirants in Yobe demand fresh Ward congress — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A group of aspirants in the just concluded ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, have decried mass disenfranchisement and demanded for another congress. Alhaji Adamu Yaro, former state Youth Leader of the party and spokesman for the aspirants, put forward their demand while addressing newsmen in Damaturu on Monday . He said about 1,000 aspirants paid for nomination forms in a bank account as directed by the party, but were denied the nomination forms.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

