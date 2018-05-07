APC aspirants in Yobe demand fresh Ward congress — Nigeria Today

APC aspirants in Yobe demand fresh Ward congress

A group of aspirants in the just concluded ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe, have decried mass disenfranchisement and demanded for another congress. Alhaji Adamu Yaro, former state Youth Leader of the party and spokesman for the aspirants, put forward their demand while addressing newsmen in Damaturu on Monday . He said about 1,000 aspirants paid for nomination forms in a bank account as directed by the party, but were denied the nomination forms.

