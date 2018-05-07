APC cancels Ekiti governorship primary — Nigeria Today

APC cancels Ekiti governorship primary

THE STALEMATED All

Progressives Congress (APC)

Governorship primary in Ekiti

State, which was earlier in the day

marred with violence over alleged

fraud being perpetrated by one

of the leading aspirants, has been

postponed indefinitely.

The News Agency of Nigeria,

(NAN) reports that before the

decision was taken, there was a

serious violence at the Oluyemi

Kayode Stadium, venue of the

exercise, as agents of some strong

contenders accused some security

agencies of allegedly compromising

the process in favour of former

Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Chairman of the APC Primary

and Nasarawa State Governor,

Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura hurriedly

entered his vehicle and left the venue

after an emergency meeting with all

the 33 aspirants, failed to yield result.

Though Almakura did not

officially brief the press on the

pact reached with the aspirants,

NAN learnt the the need to extract

commitments from them for a

peaceful conduct in future topped

their discussions.

Confirming the postponement,

two of the aspirants, Mr.Bimbo

Daramola and former Speaker,

Mr.Femi Bamisile, said it was a Secunanimous

verdict at the meeting

that the process should be suspended

indefinitely.

“There was an issue somewhere

about the exercise and they raised

observation about sharp practices

that had compromised the process

which led to protest and the feeling

was that the process should be

suspended to avoid bloodshed”, he

said.

He dismissed insinuation that it

was because Fayemi was leading

with a wide margin in about five,

out of the 16 local governments that

caused the violence.

“I don’t believe that is correct. The

results have not been counted , so

that was an assumption .

“Ekiti APC is not in any way

fractured, we are one big family. If

Fayemi defeats us, we are all going

to back him, because the party

is supreme. But this must come

through a free, fair and credible

process”, he said.

NAN reports that only delegates

from four local governments had

concluded their voting and delegates

of the fifth council were about to vote

when the violence erupted .

Trouble started at about

5.30pm when some agents raised

observations about how the process

was being allegedly compromised ,

accusing the men of the Department

of State Services(DSS) of dictating to

delegates who they should vote for.

Police and other security agencies

shot sporadically into the air when

the situation was escalating into a

full scale war among the camps.

When the violence broke out at

Oluyemi Kayode Stadium , venue of

the exercise, many of the delegates

scampered out to seek refuge in

the nearby buildings, They never

returned.

It was learnt all efforts made by

by the Al-Makura -led committee

that supervised the failed primary,

to calm down frayed nerves were

rebuffed.

NAN reports that protesters , most

of whom were agents of the other 32

aspirants accused an agent to Fayemi

, Mr. Samuel Abejide of dictating to

delegates who to vote for and also

writing the serial numbers of their

ballot papers to authenticate who

they actually voted for, probably for

pecuniary gains after the poll..

The protest attracted their

principals and other interested

parties, who joined the fray and

made spirited efforts to grab the

ballot boxes to stall the entire

process.

They threw sachet water

indiscriminately while also chanting

derisive songs against the former

governor

The Director General of

Babafemi Ojudu Campaign

Organisation, Chief Ranti Adebisi

complained that the process had

been heavily compromised

“The guideline stipulated that

each aspirant can only bring in four

supporters, but Fayemi brought

many. His agents, including DSS

were issuing cards to delegates to

fill when they vote for him , so that

they can later come for the money

he promised them

“I contested against Fayemi

in 2007 and I knew what I am

talking about. The process has

been compromised. Even, Fayemi

has been bragging around that

he is a friend to Alhaji Tanko Al

–Makura, so we are disappointed

that this could happen”, he said.

But reacting, Fayemi’s agent said

it was gang up against the Minister

that led to the spurious allegation,

accusing those peddling rumour

as enemies of APC.

“It was a proviso that if you

are a delegate who can’t read

and write, you can call any of the

agents. When they saw that I was

the one being called, they started

feeling the heat and they were

determined to disrupt it”, he said

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

