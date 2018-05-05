APC Chairmanship Aspirant Stabbed To Death At Congress In Delta — Nigeria Today

APC Chairmanship Aspirant Stabbed To Death At Congress In Delta

Violence erupted at Okwagbe community in Jeremi Ward 10 (III), Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, with Mr. Jeremiah Oghoveta, a chairmanship aspirant, reported to have been stabbed to death.

It was gathered that a certain man attacked Oghoveta after an argument ensued over allegations of hijack of electoral materials by a side.

Oghoveta reportedly disagreed with some other party members, asking why materials would be hijacked.

He was leaving the scene when his attacker stabbed him on the neck and fled the spot, leaving him dead.

Channels Television reports that another member of the party and ward chairmanship aspirant from Jerimi 3 ward 10, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta was reported to have been lynched this morning by APC factional group in the area.

Speaking on the matter, the state police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said it is still not clear whether or not the late Jeremiah was an aspirant for the said congress.

He explained that “One Jeremiah Jacob was stabbed to death by one jay papa. The incident happened during the APC ward congress, we have not got the full details yet but efforts are still ongoing to arrest the accused as he was said to have escaped immediately after indulging in the act” “As at 1:30 pm, voting was yet to begin which prompted party faithful to head straight to the Delta APC party secretariat in Asaba demanding an explanation and also to collect elections materials for their wards “A party official, Olorogun Jaro Egbo complained that the nomination forms for the delegates congress that were supposed to be distributed to delegates were issued to only one group”.

Giving assurance that the problems would be resolved for the Congress to commence, the Chairman APC delegates congress in Delta State, Sani Dododo, insists the issue is not peculiar to Delta state alone, adding that this happens when a lot of people are vying for few positions.

He, however, warned that no elections would be conducted at any wards were factions exist

”The original arrangement is that two persons will contest for one position, but we came to notice that more than 10 persons across the wards are contesting for one position in the ward. “So, the committee had to improvise and as the chairman, I have to endorse one of the original copies to authenticate the form and made copies to enable all who paid for application forms to get one. “We are working and I want to assure you that the Congress will be held and materials will soon be disbursed. “Let me warn that no factional congress will be recognized, and all elections must hold at the party headquarters or public buildings, not private houses,” he said.

