APC Chairmanship: I’m Not Afraid Of Oyegun, Oshiomhole – Aspirant — Nigeria Today

APC Chairmanship: I’m Not Afraid Of Oyegun, Oshiomhole – Aspirant
As the race for the chairmanship of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) heats up, a new entrant to the race, Chief (Dr) Inbrahim Emokpaire has joined the likes of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to gun for the chairmanship seat of the party, promising to end the “seeming intractable problems” […]
