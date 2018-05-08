APC Congress: Abia PDP warns Party against violence — Nigeria Today

APC Congress: Abia PDP warns Party against violence

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, over what it described as its proclivity towards violence in the conduct of its Congresses in the State. The APC had last Saturday, conducted its ward congresses across the federation. The congress in some states were marred by […]

APC Congress: Abia PDP warns Party against violence

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

