APC congress an indication of what will happen in 2019 – Bauchi PDP chairman — Nigeria Today

APC congress an indication of what will happen in 2019 – Bauchi PDP chairman

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Bauchi state, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam has said that the ”failed” All Progressives Congress, APC, ward and local government congresses on Saturday was a strong indication that PDP will defeat the ruling party come 2019. Akuyam, who stated this in an interview with DAILY POST on Saturday, […]

APC congress an indication of what will happen in 2019 – Bauchi PDP chairman

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

