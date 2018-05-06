APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya — Nigeria Today

APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Chief Davies Ikanya, has condemned the attack on the party’ state secretariat, describing the incident as “barbaric and unbelievable”. DAILY POST reports that armed policemen and other security operatives were mobilized to the Rivers State Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, along Moscow Road in Port […]
APC congress: Attack on party’s secretariat in Rivers barbaric, unbelievable – Ikanya
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!