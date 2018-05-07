APC Congress: Okorocha orders arrest of Imo Committee members — Nigeria Today

APC Congress: Okorocha orders arrest of Imo Committee members

Governor Rochas Okorocha has ordered arrest and arraignment of members of All Progressives Congress, APC sent to conduct last Saturday’s congresses in Imo State, Daily Trust reports. The governor also asked the police to arrest and prosecute Mr Ini Okori, who allegedly escaped from the residence of the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Chief Osita Izunaso with materials that were supposed to be used for the APC Congresses. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor expressed regret over the role of Senator Izunaso who, according to him, was not able to divorce his local and personal political interests from his official responsibilities as the national organizing secretary of the APC during the congress.

