APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi — Nigeria Today

APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi
The Senator representing Kaduna North district, Sulaiman Hunkuyi has declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state is dead. He added that the party’s remains have been ‘buried’ by Governor Nasir El-Rufai in conjunction with the State Congressess and Ward Committees. Hunkuyi stated on Monday while reacting to the recently concluded APC ward […]
APC dead, buried – Senator Hunkuyi
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!