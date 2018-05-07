APC Hail Successful Conduct of Ward Congresses — Nigeria Today

APC Hail Successful Conduct of Ward Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the ward congresses held all over the country.

The party congratulated all its members for the conduct of the congresses which took place this weekend and appealed to aggrieved elements as a result of the exercise to seek redress with appeal panels.

A statement by the party’s spokesperson Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi read:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate all its members for the generally peaceful conduct of the Party’s ward congresses which took place across the country over the weekend.

“The Party especially commends members who served in the congress committees for their dedication and impartiality.

“We however acknowledge there are some issues arising from the conduct of the elections in some states.

“With this in view, the Party had set up various appeal committees which will begin sitting from Monday, May 7, 2018.

“We therefore call on all Party members to remain law abiding and where there are issues, they should seek redress through the appeal committees in their respective states.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post APC Hail Successful Conduct of Ward Congresses appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

