APC leadership accused of bias, plotting civilian coup against President Buhari — Nigeria Today

APC leadership accused of bias, plotting civilian coup against President Buhari

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress has been accused of destabilizing the party and the Muhammadu Buhari led government by deliberately underming the smooth conduct of the recently held state congresses across the country.

A former governorship candidate of the party in the last 2015 general election, Senator Julius Ucha while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state said the “illegal and unethical” actions of the members of the National Working Committee NWC of the party are driving the process of the party’s upcoming convention wherein they also want to contest for elective positions. Their actions however according to Ucha is set to jettison the convention.

“Our great party, the APC slated Saturday to be our party ward congresses in all over the country.This is what we had expected over the years and it came eventually. Last Saturday in Ebonyi state, we were expecting an unbiased state congress committee. Fundamentally, congressional election is anchored on quick sand. I say this because when you give your trust on illegality, there is a tendency that any trust founded on illegality will eventually collapse.

“When this happened, is like a civilian coup against the teeming supporters of APC in Nigeria and also against the leader of the party, President Muhamammdu Buhari. I say this and am serious about it. We have a NWC that will expire in June, 2018 and these members of NWC want to contest.

“The National convention committee was put in place and members of NWC who are also going to contest for their various offices are now driving the process, to jettison the convention. That is why I called it a civilian coup against the system. These party officials at the national secretariat are now judges in their own courts. They are the people who have put in place the structures that are called congress committees that elect delegates that will elect them” he said.

