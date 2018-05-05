 APC no match for PDP in Ekiti, 2019 elections – Fayose — Nigeria Today
APC no match for PDP in Ekiti, 2019 elections – Fayose

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is no match for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming Ekiti state governorship poll and the 2019 general elections in the country. He stated this on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State during the South-West Zonal Rally of the […]

