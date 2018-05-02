APC Party Members Donate 124 Vehicles For President Buhari’s Reelection In 2019 - Photos — Nigeria Today

APC Party Members Donate 124 Vehicles For President Buhari’s Reelection In 2019 – Photos
Anyway, some influential members have donated a total of 124 vehicles to Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 elections campaign. Tbe vehicles were donated at the inauguration of the state executive council of Buhari/Bagudu 4+4 2019 supporters’ organisation in Birnin Kebbi.
Those who made the donations included Senator Adamu Aliero who gave six cars; Secretary to the State Government, five cars; Bello Bagudu 12 cars and all the commissioners in the stated donated a car each to the party.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Senator Aliero urged supporters of the party in Kebbi State to collect the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to vote for APC during elections.
The former governor also enjoined the party members to embrace reconciliation ahead of the party’s congresses in the state.
