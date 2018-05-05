APC shifts Ward Congress in Oyo over attack on party secretariat — Nigeria Today

APC shifts Ward Congress in Oyo over attack on party secretariat
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state on Saturday shifted its ward congress billed to take place in the morning to tomorrow (Sunday) due to an attack of some party members and the Secretariat of the party located at Oke Ado, Ibadan the state capital. Chairman of the state ward congress committee, Alhaji […]
