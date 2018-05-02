APC stakeholders pass vote of no confidence on Okorocha — Nigeria Today

APC stakeholders pass vote of no confidence on Okorocha

Imo APC stakeholders have passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

The stakeholders who met with the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led national working committee of the party at the party headquarters in Abuja, expressed the fear that the APC might lose Imo State if Okorocha is allowed to impose his inlaw, Mr Uche Nwosu as the governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 poll.

The party chieftains comprising 16 local council chairmen of the Party in Imo State, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, and Okey Okoro also alleged that Okorocha’s unpopular policies like imposition of taxes on adults in autonomous communities, destruction of markets, and confiscation of lands without compensating the landowners have alienated the Party from the electorates in the state.

Details later.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

