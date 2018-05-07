APC Ward Congress: 3 docked for snatching of election materials — Nigeria Today

APC Ward Congress: 3 docked for snatching of election materials
Three men, who allegedly snatched election materials during Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress in Badagry, Lagos, on Monday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in the state. The accused are Oke Sunday, 37; Epi Ajose, 45; and Raufu Tijani, 23. The accused, who have no fixed addresses, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and breach of the peace.
