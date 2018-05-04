APC ward congress: Buhari departs for his hometown in Daura — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress: Buhari departs for his hometown in Daura
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for his country home in Daura, Katsina State. The president just arrived the country 10:30pm, Thursday night, after his visit to Washington DC on a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America. He left Abuja Friday afternoon for his country home around 3pm amid […]
APC ward congress: Buhari departs for his hometown in Daura
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!