APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division

The ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced in some local governments across Oyo State on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports. NAN reports that the congress was only being carried out in wards where intending members had obtained their nomination forms on Saturday from the APC National Congress Committee led by Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed. As at the time of filing this report, the congress was ongoing in wards across Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso and Ibadan Zones.

