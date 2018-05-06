 APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division — Nigeria Today
APC ward congress commences in Oyo amidst speculations of division

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The  ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC)    commenced in some local governments  across Oyo State on Sunday, the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports. NAN reports that the congress was only being carried  out  in  wards where intending members had obtained their nomination forms on Saturday from the APC National Congress Committee led by Alhaji Musa Halilu-Ahmed. As at the time of filing this  report, the congress was ongoing in wards  across  Ibarapa, Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso and Ibadan Zones.

