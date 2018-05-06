APC ward congress did not hold in Rivers – Senator Abe — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress did not hold in Rivers – Senator Abe

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold any congress in the 319 wards of the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State. Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, said those who had paid and were issued tellers were not allowed to purchase forms and participate in the exercise. The Senator, who is also an APC governorship aspirant in the 2019 general election, said the leadership of the party in the state went against the guidelines of the ward congress by refusing to allow party members to participate in the exercise.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

