APC ward congress in Abia extended to Sunday — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress in Abia extended to Sunday
The Abia state ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been extended to Sunday. Addressing newsmen at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia on Saturday evening after a closed door with the Ward and local government congresses, the APC chairman in Abia, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa explained that the ward congresses was ongoing in […]
