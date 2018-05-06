 APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Chief Timipre Sylva, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has described the conduct of the party’s Saturday ward congress in the state as “smooth and peaceful.” Sylva told journalist in Yenagoa on Saturday that the party, by the peaceful conduct of the exercise, had shown its commitment to promoting democracy in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.