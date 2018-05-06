APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva — Nigeria Today

APC ward congress in Bayelsa was smooth, peaceful – Sylva
Chief Timipre Sylva, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, has described the conduct of the party’s Saturday ward congress in the state as “smooth and peaceful.” Sylva told journalist in Yenagoa on Saturday that the party, by the peaceful conduct of the exercise, had shown its commitment to promoting democracy in […]
