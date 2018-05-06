APC Ward Congress: PDP condemns violence, sues for peaceful electioneering — Nigeria Today

APC Ward Congress: PDP condemns violence, sues for peaceful electioneering

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the violence and bloodletting that characterized Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress across the country.

The main opposition party sympathized with the families of those who lost their lives in the violence and prayed for speedy recovery for those who were injured.

Violence and factional congresses had marred the exercise in various states including Oyo, Imo, Ondo, Rivers, Bauchi, Kogi, Kaduna, Delta, even as the party’s governorship primaries in Ekiti was suspended due to violence.

A statement on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, urged political leaders to make concerted efforts at making “our political and electioneering processes across board free of violence especially, as we approach the 2019 general elections”.

The statement reads: “PDP is indeed worried that our electoral processes are still very much smudged by unnecessary resort to violence by contenders, even when there are available channels for the resolution of disagreements at various levels of engagement.

“The PDP regrets the violence and calls on Nigerians, particularly political stakeholders, to concert efforts to make our political and electioneering processes across board free of violence especially, as we approach the 2019 general elections.

“Our party values the life of every single Nigerian and we implore all contenders, including political parties, to eschew desperation for power, especially in the face of loss of popularity and public support due to performance issues.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and we seek a peaceful environment where the citizens are free to vote for candidates of their choice at all levels, particularly the Presidency.

“As it were, majority of Nigerians have made up their minds where to go in the 2019 general elections and we urge all stakeholders, including political parties, contenders to offices and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect the of the people by playing by the rules and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere”.

The PDP governorship primaries will hold on May 8, 2018.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

