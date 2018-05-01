APC warns Senator Hunkuyi, others to stay away from congresses — Nigeria Today

APC warns Senator Hunkuyi, others to stay away from congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it had uncovered alleged plot by Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi to undermine the congresses in Kaduna State The congresses starts 5th May 2018. Alhaji Yahaya Baba Pate, Acting State Secretary said this while addressing the press on Tuesday. He said the party membership of Senator Hunkuyi was suspended on […]
