Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition — Nigeria Today

Appeal court okays Senator Kashamu’s extradition
The Court of Appeal has at last cleared the coast for the federal government to extradite a serving Senator, Prince Buruji Kashamu to the United States of America (USA) to face trial in a drug related offence. The appellate court in a landmark judgement on Friday, voided and set aside all orders made by a […]
