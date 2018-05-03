 Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Have you had issues trying to get Apple to replace your iPhone battery in the wake of the handset-throttling debacle? The company is offering discounted replacements, but a report suggests the process isn’t always straightforward.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.