Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge — Nigeria Today

Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge

Have you had issues trying to get Apple to replace your iPhone battery in the wake of the handset-throttling debacle? The company is offering discounted replacements, but a report suggests the process isn’t always straightforward.

The post Apple faces complaints over its iPhone battery-replacement pledge appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

