Apple is removing apps that overshare your location data with third parties — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Apple has begun removing apps from the App Store that are in violation of location data policies. That means that if an app shares your location with third parties without your permission, it’s being kicked off the platform.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

