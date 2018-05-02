Apple reveals healthy iPhone sales as Cook hints at more handset variations — Nigeria Today

Apple reveals healthy iPhone sales as Cook hints at more handset variations
Apple has reported a solid second quarter in line with its own forecasts. Despite recent reports of weak iPhone X demand, Apple CEO Tim Cook said its flagship handset sold “more than any other iPhone each week” across the quarter.
Comments
