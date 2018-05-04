Aregbesola approves workers promotion, confirmation — Nigeria Today

Aregbesola approves workers promotion, confirmation

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has approved the confirmation, promotion and conversion of workers in the state.

According to the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, all embargo placed on establishments matters have been lifted, as approved by Aregbesola.

He said the action was in commitment to providing good welfare package for workers in the civil service.

He added that the approval was in honour of the agreement reached with the Labour unions in on December 30, 2017.

Besides, the governor has been paying leave bonuses and gratuities, as well as pensions on both the old and contributory pension scheme.

