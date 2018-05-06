Armed Bandits Kill 27 in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State — Nigeria Today

Armed Bandits Kill 27 in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State

Barely one week after the massacre of Local miners at Janruwa, in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, armed bandits have killed 27 at the weekend.

Eyewitness said the bandits struck on Saturday around 2:30pm, killing mostly children at Gwaska village of the area.

But Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu said he was still working to get details of the incident at the time of filling this report.

Eyewitness said, the armed bandits from neighbouring Zamfara State, encircled Gwaska up to Kuiga village, shooting sporadically. Also the Armed bandits burnt down completely the village of about 3,000 inhabitants.

Survivors mostly women now at Doka district said “most of those killed are volunteers that tried to defend the village and children that cannot escape the onslaught”.

Other sources from the local vigilantes said, they were in Gwaska together with the military as around seven o’clock in the evening but the commander asked the soldiers to retreat because of darkness.

Also vigilantes were said to have made u-turn with handful of survivors and injured people.

According to locals, “The vigilantes informed us that the casualties will be more but promised to mobilized tomorrow for evacuation of more casualties.

“We would continue to appeal to authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks and extinction of communities in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State”.

