 Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Tens of thousands of supporters of Armenia’s protest leader, Nikol Pashinyan, have responded to his call for civil disobedience, blocking key roads and government buildings. He has led weeks of anti-government protests that forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign after 10 years in power. Mr Pashinyan called for a general strike after ruling party MPs refused […]

The post Armenia Crisis: Protesters Bring Cities To Standstill After Vote appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.