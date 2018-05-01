Denied Power, Armenian Opposition Leader Urges Nationwide Strikes - New York Times — Nigeria Today

Denied Power, Armenian Opposition Leader Urges Nationwide Strikes – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Denied Power, Armenian Opposition Leader Urges Nationwide Strikes
New York Times
MOSCOW — The governing party in Armenia thwarted the opposition leader's effort to become prime minister on Tuesday, setting the stage for continued upheaval as street protesters ratchet up their efforts to force the ruling elite to loosen its grip on …
Armenia crisis: Opposition leader urges strike after losing PM vote
Armenians Skeptical After Ruling Party Blocks Protest Leader's PM Bid
Armenia in political turmoil after Parliament fails to elect new prime minister
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!