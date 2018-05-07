Arms export from Germany to Turkey, Saudi Arabia fall dramatically — Nigeria Today

Arms export from Germany to Turkey, Saudi Arabia fall dramatically

Merkel’s conservative bloc and their Social Democrat coalition partners agreed to halt arms exports to some countries.

The post Arms export from Germany to Turkey, Saudi Arabia fall dramatically appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

