Army Commended Over Commitments To End Killings — Nigeria Today

Army Commended Over Commitments To End Killings

LEADERSHIP

A Middle belt pressure group, the Middle Belt Rights Congress (MBRC) has described as highly commendable the ability of the Nigerian Army to rise above various political distractions and unnecessary criticisms to tackle the incessant killings in the country, especially in the middle belt region. The group also commended the Chief of Army staff, Lt. […]

The post Army Commended Over Commitments To End Killings appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

