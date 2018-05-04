 Arraingnment of Dino Melaye on stretcher unacceptable – Falana — Nigeria Today
Arraingnment of Dino Melaye on stretcher unacceptable – Falana

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Dapo Akinrefon
LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has faulted the  arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on a stretcher, saying it is unacceptable in a civilised  society.

In a statement, Mr. Falana said Melaye’s case provides an  opportunity to reform the country’s criminal justice system.

Senator Dino Melaye

The statement reads: “The arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on a stretcher in Abuja and Lokoja is unacceptable in a civilised  society. It is particularly degrading and humiliating as it violates the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34  of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“Even though the Senator has my sympathy it is indistinguishable that he has only been given a little dose of the humiliating treatment that is daily meted out to the flotsam and jetsam of our unjust society by the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the senator’s case should not be treated in isolation by the Senate and the bourgeois media. While the solidarity of the federal legislators with Senator Melaye is understandable, the tragic turn of events calls for sober reflection.

“Apart from joining the call for the immediate release of Sheik Ibraheem Elzakzaky, and Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) in line with the valid and subsisting orders of competent courts, the National Assembly is called upon to take advantage of Senator Melaye’s case to adopt and domesticate the United Nations Minimum Standard for the Treatment of Criminal Suspects in Nigeria without any delay.”

The post Arraingnment of Dino Melaye on stretcher unacceptable – Falana appeared first on Vanguard News.

