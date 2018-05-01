 Arsenal contract rebel Jack Wilshere: HUGE twist in Gunners negotiations - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Arsenal contract rebel Jack Wilshere: HUGE twist in Gunners negotiations – Daily Star

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Arsenal contract rebel Jack Wilshere: HUGE twist in Gunners negotiations
Daily Star
The 26-year-old midfielder could currently walk away from the Emirates on a free transfer this summer. Wilshere had previously turned down a performance based offer that would have seen him forced to take a 30 per cent pay cut. But the Daily Mirror are
Transfer Talk: Arsenal to re-sign Jack Wilshere amid Milan, Everton interestESPN (blog)
Arsenal Transfer News: Improved Jack Wilshere Contract Offer RumouredBleacher Report
Arsenal news: Gunners take big step with Jack Wilshere contract talksExpress.co.uk
Goal.com –CaughtOffside
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.