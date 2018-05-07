Arsenal mark Wenger’s final home game with 5-0 thrashing of Burnley — Nigeria Today

Arsenal mark Wenger’s final home game with 5-0 thrashing of Burnley

Arsenal thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to pay their manager Arsene Wenger the kind of tribute he would have wanted in his final home game after 22 years in charge. Arsenal put their midweek exit from the Europa League – and any hope of Champions League football next season – behind them with a pair of goals from Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Iwobi also found the net in what turned out to be a rare rout from the London club.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

